Deputy FM meets with Vietnamese community in Japan’s Kyushu
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on October 7 met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan's Kyushu region, as part of her visit to the East Asian country to attend the second Overseas Vietnamese Economic Forum.
At the event, representatives from the business association, intellectuals’ association, students’ association and women’s union in Kyushu region highlighted their activities, and expressed their hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs and the Consulate General will continue support for the associations, helping to promote connectivity among the Vietnamese community as well as improve their position in the host nation.
They also expect further assistance in the teaching of Vietnamese language for younger generations, and connection with Vietnamese ministries and agencies so as to bring Japan’s state-of-the-art technologies to the homeland.
Speaking highly of the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the foreign affairs over the past time, Hang, who is also head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, affirmed that the ministry and the committee always stand ready to support and accompany the OVs, as well as continue to devising initiatives to better meet the demand and aspirations of the OV community.
She suggested the community urge local administrations to teach Vietnamese as a foreign language at schools, organise activities in response to the day to honour the Vietnamese language in OV communities, and popularise Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands, among others.
The same day, Hang visited a class that teaches Vietnamese language to Vietnamese kids in Fukuoka. The class is organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General and the Vietnamese community in Fukouka on Saturdays at GAG Japanese Institute, drawing the participation of some 30 Vietnamese children.
Presenting gifts and Vietnamese books to the children, Hang said she hoped that parents will pay more attention to the Vietnamese language teaching to their kids, and organise exchange activities for them to practice Vietnamese regularly.
She also hailed the Consulate General and the Vietnamese community for maintaining the class, and spoke highly of the teachers’ enthusiasm and devotion./.