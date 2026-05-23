Society

Flights connecting Da Nang, Moscow resumed

The increase in flights from Russia, the CIS and Belarus to Da Nang not only helps diversify the city’s international visitor markets but also reflects growing confidence among international travel companies in Da Nang’s attractiveness and tourism capacity.

The first passengers arriving in Da Nang on the direct flight are welcomed (Photo: VNA)
The first passengers arriving in Da Nang on the direct flight are welcomed (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Da Nang welcomed the first direct flight connecting Moscow and the central city on May 23, marking the restoration of a direct air link between the two destinations after several years and signalling stronger tourism connectivity with Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Belarus.

The flight, operated by Anex Tour Vietnam and Vietjet Air, carried 377 passengers. At Da Nang International Airport, visitors were greeted with flowers, gifts and traditional Vietnamese performances.

According to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Da Nang has recorded strong growth in arrivals from Russia and CIS countries following a series of targeted promotion campaigns in those markets.

In the first four months of 2026, the city welcomed more than 142,000 visitors from Russia and the CIS, accounting for around 3.7% of total international arrivals and up over 20% year-on-year.

The growth reflects the effectiveness of Da Nang’s focused international tourism promotion strategy and the city’s increasing appeal among high-end beach holidaymakers from Russia and the CIS.

Recent activities included participation in the MITT Moscow 2026 International Travel Fair, where Da Nang was recognised as the “Most Outstanding Destination”, meetings with Russian media and travel businesses, hosting inaugural flights from Russia and the CIS, and organising famtrip programmes for international tour operators.

Da Nang has also launched its first international digital campaign on Yango, a major technology and digital services platform widely used in Russia and CIS countries.

da-nang2.jpg
The first passengers arriving in Da Nang on the direct flight are presented with flowers and gifts (Photo: VNA)

Through integrated services such as ride-hailing, maps, location search and digital advertising, the city has expanded its tourism promotion among Russian-speaking users. Tourism authorities reported a noticeable rise in searches, website visits and online engagement from Russia, with Russian now among the most frequently used languages on Da Nang’s tourism information platforms.

The summer 2026 season is also seeing significant expansion of charter flight services from Russia, the CIS and Belarus to Vietnam. From April 1 to October 31, 2026, Anex Tour Vietnam plans to connect 20 cities across those markets with key Vietnamese destinations including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phan Thiet and Phan Rang, targeting more than 250,000 passengers overall.

For Da Nang specifically, the company plans to operate flights from 12 cities in Russia, the CIS and Belarus between April 16 and October 31, including Moscow, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Kazan, Khabarovsk, Minsk, Astana and Almaty. During the summer peak season, arrivals from these markets are expected to reach around 68,160 visitors.

Nguyen Thi Hong Tham, Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, said the increase in flights from Russia, the CIS and Belarus not only helps diversify the city’s international visitor markets but also reflects growing confidence among international travel companies in Da Nang’s attractiveness and tourism capacity.

Amid the gradual recovery and restructuring of global tourism, Da Nang continues to strengthen its position as a safe, attractive and experience-rich destination for international travellers, she added./.

VNA
#Da Nang #first direct flight #Moscow #Russia #international arrivals Da Nang Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Residents and visitors enjoy cuisine at food stalls during the Da Nang Food Tour 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Food Tour 2026 awakens “symphony of flavours” by sea

Cuisine is more than food to be enjoyed; it embodies the memories, culture and soul of each locality. In Da Nang, every flavour tells a story of the warm-hearted and hospitable people of central Vietnam, traditional craft villages, fishing voyages and everyday life along the coast through generations.

See more

Pham Van Hat and his famous “Seed Sowing Robot” (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

“Barefoot inventor” and global ambitions

Pham Van Hat is best known as the creator of the made-in-Vietnam “Seed Sowing Robot,” now exported to 15 countries, alongside dozens of practical inventions that have eased labour for thousands of farmers.

The De Men Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on May 22 afternoon at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. (Photo: VNA)

De Men Children’s Awards spread vitality of children’s literature, arts

In its seventh season, De Men continues to affirm its openness by moving beyond the traditional boundaries of literature. The inclusion of the musical “Phep mau cua Kurt” (Kurt’s miracle), the Wolfoo animated series and a digital creative ecosystem among the top 10 finalists reflects the awards’ growing engagement with contemporary creative life and their expansion into theatre, cinema, animation and digital platforms.

An artistic programme on the evening of August 10, 2025, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (Illustrative photo. Source: VNA)

Safeguarding fairness for creators, future of Vietnam’s culture

Films, music, television programmes, e-books, video games, journalistic works, images and creative data can now be copied, edited and redistributed within minutes. While copyright violations were once linked mainly to pirated discs or counterfeit books, infringements have shifted online with faster speed, wider scale and greater anonymity.

At the welcome ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam recovers 28 sets of martyrs' remains from Laos during 2025–2026 dry season

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Teams 584 and 589 under the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Political Department surveyed sites, gathered information, and recovered 28 sets of remains of fallen soldiers in the Lao provinces of Savannakhet and Khammouane, delivering a measurable boost to the Government’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the mission.

Illustrative image (Photo: VGP)

Vietnam sets fines up to 50 million VND for fake news on social media

The decree stiffens penalties to 30–50 million VND for sharing content that distorts history, denies revolutionary achievements, undermines great national unity, insults religions, or incites gender or racial discrimination, provided no criminal liability is triggered.

A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens protection of human, civil rights in cyberspace

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee 515, along with other delegates, pays tribute to the fallen heroes. (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, reburial service held for 80 martyrs repatriated from Laos

Over the past four decades, the special task forces of the Vietnamese and Lao governments, together with Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region 4 Command and Nghe An province, have closely coordinated with Lao localities to search for and repatriate 12,897 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed in Laos.