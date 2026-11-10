Hanoi (VNA) – During an official visit to Japan, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam attended and addressed the Vietnam–Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic and Science-Technology Cooperation, themed “Co-creating Technologies, Co-building Future Value Chains”, in Tokyo on the morning of November 9.

The forum was jointly organised by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, gathering representatives from ministries, sectors and businesses of both countries.

At the forum, Le Ngoc Son, Chairman of the Members' Council of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), noted that Petrovietnam is among the first Vietnamese enterprises to establish cooperation with Japanese companies in oil and gas exploration and production. More than three decades of joint projects have generated valuable experience and built mutual trust, paving the way for technology transfer, joint mastery of core technologies and enhanced capabilities on a mutually beneficial basis.

The Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Complex was cited as an example of how Vietnam–Japan cooperation contributes to energy supply security. The project, involving Petrovietnam, Idemitsu Kosan, Mitsui Chemicals and a Kuwaiti partner, meets around 40% of Vietnam's petrol and oil demand.

When supply disruptions occurred in 2026, Petrovietnam worked with its project partners to secure additional crude oil supplies for the refinery. Son also acknowledged the POWERR Asia initiative, proposed by the Japanese Government, to support regional partners.

Le Ngoc Son, Chairman of the Members' Council of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (PETROVIETNAM) (Photo: VNA)

In the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and refining sectors, an agreement between Petrovietnam and Mitsui & Co. has broadened cooperation to include floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), pipeline engineering services and digital transformation. These areas connect supply arrangements with infrastructure development and technical services across the gas value chain.

In chemicals and materials for the semiconductor industry, Petrovietnam and Sumitomo Chemical plan to jointly research and develop ultra-high-purity chemicals and advanced materials. Meanwhile, Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo) is working with Marubeni Innovexis to develop markets and supply chains, linking product research with market expansion and creating opportunities for deeper participation in high-tech value chains.

In new energy and emissions reduction, a memorandum of understanding between Petrovietnam, Thanh Hoa province and JOGMEC focuses on developing a carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain in the Nghi Son Economic Zone. The Vietnam Petroleum Institute and Mitsubishi Research Institute are also set to conduct joint research into hydrogen, fuel cells and emissions reduction solutions.

Petrovietnam also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Japanese partners into offshore wind power and geothermal energy, with the latter having already been discussed at the leadership level between the two sides.

The group aims to deepen technological cooperation with Japanese partners and strengthen connections between industrial and energy supply chains and value chains.

Son emphasised that each cooperation project should deliver lasting capabilities, including technologies mastered, products manufactured in Vietnam and benefits shared by both sides./.