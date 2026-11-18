

Shenzhen (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Huang Kunming, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong province in Shenzhen on the evening of November 17, on the occasion of his attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 and working visit to China.



At the reception, General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his pleasure at returning to Guangdong, a locality with longstanding traditional friendship and close historical ties to the Vietnamese revolution.



Congratulating the province on its development achievements in recent years, particularly its continued role as a leading economic, industrial and high-tech hub of China, as well as an important driving force in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which has been selected to host APEC and serve as a focal point for Asia-Pacific regional cooperation, he expressed confidence that Guangdong would continue to successfully fulfill the strategic positioning set out by the Party and State of China, while achieving further accomplishments in high-quality development and the advancement of Chinese-style modernisation.



Huang expressed his pleasure and honour at welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam to Guangdong to attend APEC 2026. He affirmed that the Guangdong Party Committee, authorities and people attach great importance to friendship and substantive cooperation with Vietnam and would continue to thoroughly and effectively implement the important common perceptions reached between the two countries' top leaders.



The two sides reviewed the history of close friendship between the revolutionary movements of the two countries in Guangdong. They expressed satisfaction with the positive progress in exchanges and cooperation since General Secretary and President To Lam's visit to Guangdong in August 2024, which has produced many encouraging results. Notable achievements include positive trade growth, accounting for a substantial proportion of the total bilateral trade turnover; a stronger shift in investment toward high technology and advanced manufacturing; and new prospects for cooperation in infrastructure, science and technology.



Regarding future cooperation, the Vietnamese leader proposed that both sides continue to effectively promote cooperation mechanisms between Guangdong and Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities, and perform well the "three pioneering tasks": pioneering in translating high-level common perceptions on sharing experience in Party building and national governance into reality; pioneering high-quality, substantive cooperation between the two countries; and pioneering the expansion of people-to-people exchanges, thereby further strengthening the social foundation of bilateral relations.



General Secretary and President To Lam suggested that the two sides promote connectivity between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Vietnamese provinces and cities; strengthen links between production and supply chains; combine investment with technology transfer and human resource training; and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to participate more deeply in value chains. He also called on Guangdong to increase imports of Vietnamese products in which Vietnam has competitive strengths, step up logistics connectivity, promote direct cooperation among universities, research institutes, innovation centres and science and technology enterprises, and share experience in hosting APEC events.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam receives Huang Kunming, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Guangdong province in Shenzhen on the evening of November 17. Photo: VNA

He also expressed his wish for both sides to effectively implement the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year, while combining tourism activities with the promotion of historical sites in Guangdong associated with President Ho Chi Minh and the revolutionary history of the two countries. He further called for effective cooperation in education and training, culture, arts and sports.



Expressing strong agreement with the important directions outlined by General Secretary and President To Lam, the provincial Party chief emphasised that Guangdong would further strengthen the friendship and promote substantive cooperation across various fields, particularly in economic and trade relations, investment, and science and technology.



Guangdong is ready to share its development achievements, encourage major and high-tech enterprises to invest in Vietnam, and expand imports of Vietnamese agricultural products and fruit, he affirmed.



Huang also pledged to continue preserving historical sites associated with the activities of President Ho Chi Minh and earlier generations of Vietnamese revolutionaries in Guangdong, while further strengthening cooperation in tourism, education and training, friendly exchanges, and mutual understanding between the people of Guangdong and Vietnamese localities./.