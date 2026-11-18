Manila (VNA) - President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng agreed to jointly drive the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during their meeting in Manila, the Philippines on November 18.

The meeting was within the framework of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Expressing pleasure at meeting Speaker Seah again, NA President Man said cooperation across the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people-to-people channels has been advancing in various areas.

Vietnam stays ready to welcome a high-ranking Singaporean parliamentary delegation in December, he said.

Speaker Seah, in reply, agreed with the top Vietnamese legislator that the bilateral relationship is growing strong. He said he looks forward to the upcoming Vietnam visit, which will see the presence of lawmakers keen to support cooperation with Vietnam. He asked Vietnam to back Singapore’s role as ASEAN and AIPA Chair in 2027.

The Vietnamese NA President’s December 2024 visit to Singapore and the Singaporean Parliament Speaker's upcoming Vietnam visit are key momentum for bilateral parliamentary cooperation and increasingly close ties between the two nations./.