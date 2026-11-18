Cao Bang (VNA) – With a view to creating a distinctive landmark and promoting cross-border tourism cooperation, Dam Thuy commune in Vietnam’s Cao Bang province and Daxin county in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have agreed to jointly build a border marker square in the area encompassing former Markers No. 53, No. 835 and No. 835/1, within the Ban Gioc (Vietnam) – Detian (China) Waterfall Scenic Area.



Under the plan reached at an on-site meeting on November 17 in the area of Marker No. 834/1, each side is expected to develop a 3,000 sq.m section of the square. The two localities have carefully reviewed the design documents and construction plans to ensure they are consistent with the technical infrastructure and landscaping projects currently being implemented by the Vietnamese side at the Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Area.



To ensure legal compliance and safeguard national sovereignty, the project will strictly comply with legal documents governing the Vietnam-China land border, the laws of each country and common regulations applicable to the cross-border tourism scenic area. Both sides have pledged to fully respect the border marker system and the alignment of the borderline, while preventing any acts that could infringe upon territorial sovereignty. Any adjustments to the design or construction plans must be discussed and agreed upon in writing by both sides and submitted to the competent authorities for approval before implementation.



The minutes of agreement and construction design drawings have been signed by the leaders of Dam Thuy commune and Daxin county. These documents will serve as an important legal basis for the two localities to submit the project to the competent authorities of their respective countries for appraisal and to the Vietnam-China Land Border Joint Committee for consideration and approval in accordance with regulations before construction begins./.

VNA