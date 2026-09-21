Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 18

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 18

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its sixth session on September 21, discussing draft laws amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Electricity and the Law on Tobacco Harm Prevention and Control.

Regarding the Law on Electricity, the draft comprises three articles revising and supplementing 23 provisions covering electricity development policies, planning and investment, renewable energy, electricity operation licences, the electricity market, power trading and pricing, and electricity safety. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to closely coordinate with relevant agencies to urgently review and carefully assess provisions to be included in the revised Land Law, stressing that they will have far-reaching impacts on various aspects of social life.

Chairing a meeting with several ministries and sectors on the revised law on September 21, the Deputy PM said the ministry should clearly distinguish between matters to be stipulated in the law and those to be further guided by the Government’s decrees. Read full story

- The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Party Committee of central Khanh Hoa province jointly organised a scientific seminar on September 21 under the theme “Developing nuclear power for green growth and national energy security”.

The seminar aimed to build a common understanding and propose solutions to improve the effectiveness of information and communications on nuclear power. Read full story

- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) will host the 59th Executive Board Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Vietnam in 2027, reaffirming its commitment to contributing to the development of the organisation and strengthening cooperation among its members in the digital era.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang, also Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, made the announcement at the 58th OANA Executive Board Meeting in Moscow on September 20, hosted by Russia’s TASS News Agency. Read full story

- Vietnam’s total import-export turnover topped 825 billion USD as of September 15, up 29.4% year on year, while the trade deficit widened to 23.5 billion USD.

According to the Vietnam Customs Department, trade turnover reached nearly 55 billion USD in the first 15 days of September, pushing the year-to-date total above 825 billion USD. Read full story

- Combining Canada's research and innovation capacity with Vietnam's dynamic market and fast commercialisation potential could open up new opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum technology and advanced manufacturing, experts have said.

However, turning this potential into practical projects requires stable mechanisms to connect businesses, research institutions, investors and expert networks in the two countries. Read full story

- The second Thang Long-Hanoi Festival concluded on September 20 after ten days of cultural events at heritage and cultural sites throughout the capital, showcasing fresh ways to link heritage with contemporary art and creative experiences.

Held from September 11-20 under the theme “Heritage Flow,” the festival featured more than 16 activities involving over 3,000 artists and performers, more than 100 artisans, and art troupes from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and India. The event attracted more than 250,000 visitors. Read full story./.

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