Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern city of Quang Ninh has welcomed its 5 millionth foreign visitor, a milestone for local tourism and a platform to widen markets, diversify products and lift service quality as it targets 6 million foreign arrivals in 2026.



The pull of unique experiences



The 5 millionth visitor arrived on the premium cruise ship Celebrity Millennium from Hong Kong (China), carrying more than 2,000 passengers and crew. Most were from the America, the UK, Canada and Australia. Over two days, they took city tours, visited the Quang Ninh Museum, Long Tien Pagoda and Ha Long Market, and explored Ha Long Bay’s landscape and culture, plus nearby localities.

Diego Campuzano, a Colombian tourist, was welcomed warmly as the 5 millionth foreign visitor. He said it is his first trip to Vietnam and Ha Long Bay. He was impressed by local scenery and friendly people and promised to return.

Premium cruise ship Celebrity Millennium docks in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Nick Stephen, a US visitor, was struck by Ha Long Bay from the first experience. He said his friends who visited Vietnam want to return. “This morning, we watched the sunrise over Ha Long Bay, it looked like a film set. Now we’re at the museum, learning about the history, culture and food here,” Stephen said.

That feedback matters as Quang Ninh’s draw is not just natural scenery but the bundle of culture, history, tourism services and varied experiences.



More products, more markets



In 2026, Quang Ninh expects about 70 international cruise calls with more than 90,000 passengers of various nationalities. Beyond the traditional cruise market, it is pushing new markets like India, Russia and Japan. Its tourism sector focuses on service connectivity, product innovation, service capacity and experience quality.

Nguyen Thuy Yen, Deputy Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the sector will keep improving product quality and developing modern lodging and passenger transport. The priority is to raise product quality, add new modern hotels and tourist boats, and pilot new tour itineraries. Renewed products, quality services and diversified itineraries should sharpen destination competitiveness and give international segments, especially resort travellers, cruise passengers and high spenders, more choices.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Quang Ninh welcomed 20.3 million visitors, equal to 88.33% of the annual plan and up 10.23% year on year. Tourism revenue hit 61.32 trillion VND (2.35 billion USD), or 87.27% of the plan and up 26.8% annually.

New premium products and service facilities are already coming. Quang Ninh has launched 23 cruise, sightseeing and overnight boats with a total investment of 1.73 trillion VND and capacity for 4,054 passengers; 10 hotels worth 5.92 trillion VND and 851 rooms, including two five-star hotels and one new resort complex. It has also attracted four golf projects valued at over 49 trillion VND, adding room for high-end tourism and services.

Quang Ninh’s tourism assets run from sea and islands and spiritual culture to community tourism, countryside, border areas and highlands, plus luxury resorts, entertainment and golf. The locality is stepping up promotion and staging big cultural, entertainment and sports events to stimulate demand.

For 2026, Quang Ninh targets more than 23.5 million tourists, including 6 million foreigners, and tourism revenue above 70 trillion VND./.