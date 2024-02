- The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.- The sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting in Hanoi on February 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is head of the sub-committee.The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in January 2026. To prepare for the congress, the 13th Party Central Committee has decided to establish five sub-committees in charge of different works. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to reform governance, improve production and business efficiency, and strongly promote development investment.In his directive signed on February 22, the government leader attributed Vietnam’s significant achievements in 2023 partly to important contributions by SOEs. Read full story - Consolidating traditional growth engines while optimising new ones is among the key tasks set out by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at a conference on the 2024 economic diplomacy in Hanoi on February 22.Others include promoting innovations in the research, consultancy and forecasting work, and raising the efficiency of economic diplomacy as well as the coordinating role of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy, Son said while chairing the conference. Read full story - Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a working session with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Francis Drouin at the UN headquarters on February 22.Speaking highly of the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the APF over the past time, Giang expressed his hope that both sides will enhance exchanges and multilateral collaboration in areas of mutual concerns. Read full story - Rosy signs in exports-imports, rising shipping fees, and new regulations on seaport services charges are believed to steer Vietnam's seaport and logistics sector through headwinds this year.SSI Securities Corporation said improvements in import and export demand, especially through inventory replenishment in the US and Europe, as well as the supply, expected to remain stable until 2025, will help seaport firms recover their yields. Read full story - The concept of a circular economy, which remains relatively new in Vietnam, is rapidly gaining strength as a trend, and is also seen as a key measure for the country to innovate sustainable growth paradigms and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.Transitioning to a circular economy presents a significant opportunity for sustainable development, aiming at not only meeting economic and social goals but also addressing climate change challenges. Read full story