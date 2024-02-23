☕ Afternoon briefing on February 23
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The sub-committee in charge of documents for the 14th National Party Congress held its first meeting in Hanoi on February 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is head of the sub-committee.
The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in January 2026. To prepare for the congress, the 13th Party Central Committee has decided to establish five sub-committees in charge of different works. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to reform governance, improve production and business efficiency, and strongly promote development investment.
In his directive signed on February 22, the government leader attributed Vietnam’s significant achievements in 2023 partly to important contributions by SOEs. Read full story
- Consolidating traditional growth engines while optimising new ones is among the key tasks set out by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at a conference on the 2024 economic diplomacy in Hanoi on February 22.
Others include promoting innovations in the research, consultancy and forecasting work, and raising the efficiency of economic diplomacy as well as the coordinating role of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy, Son said while chairing the conference. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), had a working session with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Francis Drouin at the UN headquarters on February 22.
Speaking highly of the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the APF over the past time, Giang expressed his hope that both sides will enhance exchanges and multilateral collaboration in areas of mutual concerns. Read full story
- Rosy signs in exports-imports, rising shipping fees, and new regulations on seaport services charges are believed to steer Vietnam's seaport and logistics sector through headwinds this year.
SSI Securities Corporation said improvements in import and export demand, especially through inventory replenishment in the US and Europe, as well as the supply, expected to remain stable until 2025, will help seaport firms recover their yields. Read full story
- The concept of a circular economy, which remains relatively new in Vietnam, is rapidly gaining strength as a trend, and is also seen as a key measure for the country to innovate sustainable growth paradigms and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Transitioning to a circular economy presents a significant opportunity for sustainable development, aiming at not only meeting economic and social goals but also addressing climate change challenges. Read full story
My Khe was the only Vietnamese beach that made to the Tripadvisor’s list in 2023, ranking 8th. (Photo: Tripadvisor)- An Bang beach in Hoi An ancient town, the central province of Quang Nam and My Khe beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th respectively on the list of Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia as voted by readers of Tripadvisor, one of the world largest travel guidance platforms.
Tripadvisor described An Bang as a having-it-all destination with powder-white sand, blue skies and stunning views. Read full story
- The Government’s policy of promoting cashless payment has triggered the spread of online payments in Vietnam as well as the race of new technologies, contributing to boosting the digital economy.
A survey by SAPO – a multi-channel sales and management platform – on 15,000 sellers nationwide in 2023 revealed that up to 43.8% accepted payments via bank transfer, with 15.3% using VietQR codes. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK is working closely with competent authorities in the UK to fact-check the case that seven allegedly Vietnamese migrants were detected at Newhaven port in Lewes district of East Sussex county.
Right after getting the information by several newspapers, including BBC News, Guardian, Daily Mail and Mirror, the embassy contacted the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Home Office, Metropolitan Police, and Mayor of Newhaven city, among others, asking them to provide further information. Read full story
- The Vietnamese automobile market witnessed a significant sales decline in the first month of 2024, yet businesses and experts forecast that the market may see a breakthrough in the second half of the year.
The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) announced on January 22 that the total sales by its members reached 19,243 units in the month, down 50% month-on-month. Read full story
- Mr World Vietnam 2024 has been launched for the first time in Vietnam, promising chances for talented and brave male pageant contestants to shine and represent the country to step out into world contests.
Vietnamese men both at home and abroad, aged 18 to 27 who are at least 1.75 metres tall, are encouraged to register for the contest which is scheduled to take place in April, according to Sen Vang Company, the owner of the event./. Read full story