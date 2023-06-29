Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of central Da Nang city met with local voters on June 28 to inform them about the outcomes of the 15th NA’s fifth session, listen to and clear up their petitions.

President Vo Van Thuong meets with voters in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Many constituents at the meeting spoke highly of the results of the fifth session and put forth petitions regarding various issues of public concern to the NA, Government and relevant agencies.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 28 afternoon visited Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province - 100 km southwest of Beijing, on the occasion of his official visit to China.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) visits Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province of China. (Photo: VNA)

Xiong'an New Area is a national pilot new economic zone based on innovation, digital economic development, and green and smart city, which focuses on promoting harmonious interaction between people and the environment. The area will take on a part of the function of the capital Beijing.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China has contributed to concretising the common perceptions of the two Party General Secretaries, especially the joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership issued in December 2022, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



In an interview granted to the press after the PM concluded his trip on June 28 evening, Son affirmed the visit was a great success, and recorded many important results.



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas after chairing a welcome ceremony for the Swiss leader in Hanoi June 28.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas. (Photo: VNA)

At the talks, Hue affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and cooperation with Switzerland and expressed his gratitude for the European nation's provision of over 600 million USD in official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam from 1991 to 2021 as well as for supporting the Southeast Asian country in the fight against COVID-19.



- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held talks with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on June 28, as part of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from June 25-28.



Minister Dien appreciated the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's close coordination with Vietnam to promptly tackle arising issues in economic and trade ties.



- Vietnam’s GDP growth is likely to expand by 5% in the second quarter, and 4% in 2023 before reaching 6% in 2024, Singapore-based Maybank Research Pte Ltd said in a report released on June 27.



Accordingly, Vietnam's growth is led by the service sector, which accounts for 43.1% of the GDP. This sector is forecast to post 7% growth in the second quarter of 2023, as the fields of retail, accommodation, catering service, entertainment and passenger transport are supported by the tourism recovery.



- Five Vietnamese universities keep their places in the QS World University Rankings 2024 recently released by the UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds.



Specifically, the Duy Tan University is positioned at 514; the Ton Duc Thang University is in the group 721-730, the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - Ho Chi Minh City both are in the 951-1000 group; and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology is placed in the 1201-1400 category.



- The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on June 28 announced that the country welcomed over 5.57 million foreign tourists in the first six months of 2023.

International travelers take cyclo tour around Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

The number of domestic tourists during the period was estimated at 64 million. Total revenue from tourists was estimated at 343.1 trillion VND (14.6 billion USD)./.