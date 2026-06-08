Politics

Thai Prime Minister arrives in Hanoi for official visit, attendance at ASEAN Future Forum

The year 2026 holds special significance as Vietnam and Thailand celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit by PM Anutin takes place just 10 days after the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.

Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister for Ethnic and Religious Affairs (R) welcomes Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister for Ethnic and Religious Affairs (R) welcomes Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi on June 8 morning, beginning an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 from June 8 - 9, at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.

Welcoming the Thai delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister for Ethnic and Religious Affairs; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.

Accompanying PM Anutin are his spouse Thananon Charnvirakul; Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow; Deputy PM and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Deputy PM and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun; Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul; Minister of Defence Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen; Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul; Minister of Energy Akanat Promphan; and Minister of Industry Varawut Silpa-archa; Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya; and other officials.

The year 2026 holds special significance as Vietnam and Thailand celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit by PM Anutin takes place just 10 days after the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, the visit serves as a clear demonstration of the importance the Thai Government attaches to further advancing bilateral friendship and cooperation following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya described bilateral cooperation as being closer than ever before.

Urawadee highlighted the vigorous implementation of the two countries’ “Three Connects” strategy, which focuses on linking supply chains in sectors such as petrochemical refining, agriculture, machinery manufacturing and electronic components; strengthening connections between businesses and localities in both countries; and aligning sustainable development strategies.

She noted that bilateral cooperation is expanding beyond traditional industries, with both sides exploring new opportunities in semiconductors and digital economy./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul official visit to Vietnam 2026 #ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #Vietnam Thailand ties Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Resolution in action

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in official talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during the former's official visit to Thailand on May 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand further bolster 50-year ties

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, Vietnam-Thailand ties have expanded steadily in both breadth and depth. The two countries enjoy strong political trust and close relations between their leaders and people. This has provided a solid foundation for deeper cooperation across all channels, including state, government, parliamentary, business, local-level and people-to-people exchanges.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand will further enhance their ties, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

See more

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association opens in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union opens in Hanoi

During the past tenure, with the Party’s leadership, effective State management and support from ministries, sectors and businesses, farmers nationwide overcame numerous challenges and achieved important accomplishments, VNFU President Luong Quoc Doan said.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanges a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA).

Vietnam, Laos sign cooperation agreement to enhance financial management capacity for 2026–2030

The agreement was one of four cooperation documents exchanged during the Lao PM’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam, reflecting the determination of the two Parties, States, as well as ministries, and sectors of the two countries to further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone review the Guard of Honor of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962, the two nations have maintained close and enduring ties, demonstrating unwavering solidarity and mutual support in their respective causes of national construction and defence.

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrives in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on June 7 afternoon, beginning his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM arrives in Hanoi for official visit, 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão's official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 7–10 is expected to elevate the close, substantive and effective relationship between Vietnam and Timor-Leste to a new level, in line with the interests of both nations and their people, while contributing to the building of a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on December 1, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos foster great friendship, strategic cohesion

Vietnam and Laos will continue to stand together, share strategic interests, support each other’s development and coordinate closely in addressing common challenges. The Vietnam–Laos relationship remains an invaluable legacy and an exceptional model of international cooperation and shared development in the new era.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste on May 7, 2026 on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM’s official visit to strengthen traditional friendship

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 to 10, 2026, is considered a highly significant event, particularly for Timor-Leste’s integration process as a newly admitted ASEAN member and for the future development of the ASEAN Community.