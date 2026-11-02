Hanoi (VNA) – Building on its traditional oil and gas strengths, developing new energy sources and expanding the value chain are key directions for Vietnam’s oil and gas industry amid the global energy transition.

Creating institutional breakthroughs for oil and gas industry

The Vietnam Economic Times organised a forum entitled “Developing Vietnam’s Oil and Gas Industry: Ensuring Sustainable Growth” on October 29, highlighting the sector’s dual task of ensuring national energy security and increasing added value and domestic industrial capacity.

The event followed the National Assembly’s adoption of the 2026 Petroleum Law on August 23, 2026. Taking effect on March 1, 2027, the law is expected to remove investment bottlenecks, establish risk-sharing mechanisms in line with international practices and strengthen decentralisation, thereby creating fresh momentum for the industry.

Dao Quang Binh, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Economic Association (VNEA), Deputy Chairman of the Editorial Board and General Managing Editor of the Vietnam Economic Times, said that the sector remains vital to energy security and macroeconomic stability but faces mounting challenges, including declining output at major oil fields, geopolitical uncertainties and the commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

He stressed that the new law will open up a new investment cycle, requiring comprehensive restructuring of the value chain and supporting Petrovietnam’s transformation from a national oil and gas group into the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group, operating on three pillars: energy, industry and high-quality technical services.

At the forum, Dr. Phan Duc Hieu, a member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, outlined five major areas of reform under the revised law: stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority, administrative procedure reform, improved investment incentives, development of the oil and gas industry and technical services, and more effective use of existing resources and infrastructure.

The law provides clearer responsibilities and decision-making authority for relevant agencies, especially the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Petrovietnam, streamlines project approval procedures and introduces investment incentives tailored to different types of oil and gas fields, particularly small, marginal and difficult-to-exploit reserves.

It also opens up opportunities in high-tech technical services, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and offshore energy projects linked to existing oil and gas infrastructure.

New drivers of growth

Dang Thanh Tung, deputy head of Petrovietnam’s strategy department, said declining remaining reserves and shrinking opportunities in traditional oil and gas activities made it necessary to diversify energy sources and adopt a new growth model.

Under its new structure, Petrovietnam will maintain and improve the efficiency of its traditional operations while gradually expanding into new energy sectors in line with global trends and the group’s existing strengths.



A delegation from US-based Pacifico Energy surveys offshore wind power potential in Vietnam in October 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Offshore wind power offers considerable potential, drawing on Petrovietnam’s experience in offshore oil and gas projects, technical expertise and established service infrastructure. CCS could make use of existing facilities, particularly depleted oil and gas fields. The group also sees opportunities in hydrogen and other clean energy sources, building on its experience at refineries and fertiliser plants.

Tung emphasised that science and technology, innovation and digital transformation will underpin the group’s development strategy. Advanced technologies are increasingly necessary to improve exploration and production efficiency, enhance refining and petrochemical competitiveness, and develop new energy sources.

The forum also highlighted three priorities for 2026–2030, including increasing reserves and developing integrated gas and liquefied natural gas infrastructure; expanding offshore engineering, manufacturing and technical services into international markets while applying digital technologies to optimise operations and reduce emissions; and bringing into full play offshore expertise to develop offshore wind power, green hydrogen, green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel and carbon capture and storage technologies./.