Hanoi (VNA) – Miss Charm 2026 has officially kicked off in Vietnam under the theme “The beauty of cultural identity”, bringing together 53 contestants from countries and territories worldwide.

In its fourth edition, the pageant continues to promote cultural values, knowledge and education alongside physical beauty. Through cultural exchanges, experiences and performances, contestants will have opportunities to showcase their homelands' identities and learn about other cultures.

Since November 13, contestants from Asia and Oceania, Europe, the Americas and Africa have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City for a three-week journey of activities and competition.

Many contestants have expressed excitement about their first experiences in Vietnam and their interest in the host country's culture and people.

Tejaswini Shrivastava, Miss Charm India 2026, said she is delighted to be in Vietnam and hopes to enjoy memorable experiences and achieve a good result for her country.

Lena Takeuchi, Miss Charm Japan 2026, greeted audiences in Vietnamese and expressed her wish to explore local culture while introducing Japan to international friends.

Thailand's representative Helena Sarakan also impressed with her friendly and lively Vietnamese greeting.

Vietnam is represented by Nguyen Ngoc Tra My, Miss Charm Vietnam 2026. Born in 1996, she stands 1.77 metres tall and graduated in communications from RMIT University in Australia.

She has worked in brand management and strategic partnerships at multinational corporations and now runs her own communications company. She is also pursuing postgraduate studies in business administration and leadership at Edgewood University in the US.

My previously competed in The TVFace 2025 and worked as a bilingual MC at corporate conferences and diplomatic events.

The contestants will take part in registration, outfit fittings and rehearsals on November 19 ahead of a press conference scheduled for November 20. Subsequent activities will include filming, photoshoots, training sessions and a trip to Da Lat to explore local landscapes and culture.

The semi-final is scheduled for December 2, with the grand finale set for December 5./.