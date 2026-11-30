Jakarta (VNA) – Bank Indonesia (BI) expects the country's economy to grow by up to 6% in 2027, driven by resilient domestic activity, consumer spending and rapid expansion of the digital economy, according to BI Governor Destry Damayanti.

Speaking at the central bank's 2026 Annual Meeting in Jakarta, Destry said the outlook is supported by Indonesia's economic performance in the first three quarters of 2026, when growth reached 5.45%, Antara news agency reported.

She said the positive momentum was expected to continue next year, although the country should remain alert to external risks.

Indonesia's macroeconomic fundamentals remain stable, backed by strong external resilience and inflation within BI's target range of 2.5%, plus or minus one percentage point. Credit growth reached 13.2% in October 2026 and is expected to remain strong in 2027.

Destry also highlighted the rapid expansion of the digital financial economy, saying it is improving efficiency and promoting greater economic inclusion.

To achieve the 2027 growth target, she called for stronger policy coordination across five priority areas: maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability; strengthening resilience to global volatility by improving export competitiveness and investment appeal; expanding financing from domestic and foreign sources, including foreign direct investment; improving national economic capacity and structural productivity; and promoting inclusive regional development.

She said regional development should be supported by linking industrial demand with value chains across localities, including through stronger connections between large corporations and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The outlook reflects Indonesia's efforts to broaden its growth base through digital transformation, investment attraction, productivity improvements and stronger regional links, amid continuing uncertainty in the global economy./.