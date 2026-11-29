Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand launched a network of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Thailand on November 28, aiming to turn their expertise into a practical channel for bilateral cooperation.

The event drew professors, scientists and experts from universities, research institutes, companies and hospitals, along with outstanding Vietnamese postgraduates and students in Thailand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said the idea, first raised at a meeting marking Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day in May 2026, is now taking shape. He cited the group’s edge, including deep technical expertise, international links and familiarity with similar conditions in both countries on technology adoption, farm modernisation, climate change response and workforce quality.

The embassy will match Vietnamese ministries, localities and companies with suitable experts under an open, lean and cross-sector model, with practical activities planned for 2027, he said.

Sharing technology transfer experience, delegates said Thailand offers lessons to Vietnam, especially in agriculture, post-harvest technology, food processing and technical standards, including better quality and export value for farm produce such as durian.

Proposals included regular webinars, academic mentoring for young graduates on research thinking, international journal writing and career direction, and wider links with successful Vietnamese-origin intellectuals and entrepreneurs in Thailand and alumni who have returned home to work./.