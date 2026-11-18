Nghe An (VNA) – The Nghe An provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on November 17 opened a gallery for the Nhan Tower Buddha relic box at the Nghe An - Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Museum.

Doan Minh Huan, Politburo Member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, attended the opening ceremony.

The national treasure, a pure gold box with intricate patterns, was unearthed in 1986 at the Thap Nhan relic site in Nam Dan, now Kim Lien commune. Bricks found there carry the date “Trinh Quan luc nien,” or 632 AD during the Tang Dynasty, a key clue for dating both the site and the box’s historical context.

Nearly 1,400 years old, it is a rare, unique artifact found only in Nghe An and a valuable marker of Buddhist history in the region. Its sacred core is the white Buddha relic inside, crystallised remains after cremation, a symbol of compassion, wisdom and enlightenment.

The box measures 8x5x5.5 cm, with a body and lid. It features stylised lotus patterns on the body and six-petaled chrysanthemums on the roof-shaped lid. Inside are ash and two thin, opaque white pieces identified by archaeologists as relics. Along with architectural traces and Buddha-decorated bricks at the site, the artifact adds evidence of Buddhism’s early presence in Nghe An.

The Government recognised the relic box as a National Treasure in 2017 for its historical, cultural, scientific and artistic value.

The gallery centres on a glass case protecting the box. The case roof mimics pagoda architecture with soft curves; the wall features a Buddha image in warm red and yellow. Buddhist sound, incense and light smoke effects create a serene, temple-like atmosphere.

A transparent LED screen behind the glass displays the artifact from multiple angles, letting visitors see details invisible to the naked eye despite the box’s tiny size.

Tran Thi My Hanh, Director of the department, said the space puts the treasure more regularly into community cultural life, meeting demand from researchers, monks, Buddhists, locals and foreign visitors. Visitors explore not just history and art but a spiritual experience aimed at truth, goodness and beauty.

A companion thematic exhibit, “Buddhism in Nghe An through antiquities”, highlights Buddhist imprints in local culture. The box’s image already appeared in 2021 on a stamp set, “Vietnamese National Treasures (Series 2): Gold Objects.”

From 17:00 – 18:00 the same day, Nghe An staged a procession for the treasure through Vinh’s streets. The convoy included a police escort, a treasure vehicle, a delegates’ vehicle and 108 electric cars carrying Buddhists and residents, part of the province’s 2026 Ethnic Groups Culture and Unity Week.

The event was designed to project solidarity and goodwill, pray for national peace and prosperity, and give residents, Buddhists and visitors a reason to engage with Nghe An’s Buddhist heritage.

The cultural week runs from November 17-24 under the theme “Cultural Flow - Strength of Solidarity”, with cultural, art, heritage, cuisine and tourism activities across Vinh./.