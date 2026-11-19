New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam is strengthening its international appeal and soft power through its distinctive historical, cultural and civilisational values, as well as the hospitality and sincerity of its people, Indian Professor Reena Marwah has said.

Marwah highlighted the role of cultural exchanges in promoting people-to-people ties and bilateral friendship, particularly as the two countries prepare to mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

She described Vietnam's decision to designate November 24 as Vietnam Culture Day from 2026 as an important initiative to improve public access to culture, enhance social bonds and promote national development.

Drawing on more than a decade of cooperation with Vietnamese partners, Marwah noted longstanding cultural links between the two countries, particularly through Buddhism and the historical influences of the Champa and Oc Eo civilisations. She identified Buddhism as a key foundation connecting their cultures and spiritual traditions, suggesting the development of pilgrimage routes linking major Buddhist sites in both countries.

She also praised Vietnamese cuisine, language, traditional costumes and community life. Hoi An's colourful lanterns and floating lights remind her of India's Diwali festival, while similarities between traditional costumes in Vietnam and northern India reflect the cultural affinity between the two peoples.

Marwah said Vietnam holds considerable potential to attract young Indian visitors thanks to its diverse attractions and scenic landscapes, from Ha Long Bay and Buddhist heritage sites in Ha Nam to Ninh Binh and Da Nang. Traditional performances, water puppetry and cultural activities could further enrich their experiences.

The professor also proposed promoting Vietnamese cuisine in India, noting the popularity of Vietnamese coffee and the potential of dishes such as spring rolls, banh mi and pho. Combining the two countries' ingredients and cooking techniques could create opportunities for culinary cooperation.

To deepen cultural ties, she suggested organising Vietnam Days in India and expanding exchange programmes for journalists, media professionals and social media content creators to introduce Vietnamese culture to wider audiences, particularly young people.

She also called for more convenient visa procedures, payment services and currency exchange to facilitate travel and cultural cooperation.

Marwah said the two countries have many shared values and cultural similarities to build on, adding that people-to-people exchanges, mutual understanding and respect for each other's traditions will remain important foundations for strengthening bilateral friendship in the years ahead./.