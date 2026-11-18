Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse teamed up with the Vietnamese Association and the Laos-Vietnam Friendship School in Champasak province, Laos, on November 17 to run the “I Love Vietnamese” event for local students.

Consul General Ta Phuong Dung, in her opening speech, said the event marks the 51st National Day of Laos and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

It is meant to deepen students’ understanding of the two countries’ history, culture and special bilateral ties, and spur more interest in learning Vietnamese. Each student, she said, can act as an ambassador for the language and Vietnam-Laos friendship at home, in school and in the community.

Dung praised recent teaching and learning efforts by the association and the school and urged them to keep improving Vietnamese instruction, use more interactive methods and extracurricular activities, and hold the “I Love Vietnamese” event annually.

Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Champasak province Dong Cong Dung thanked Champasak authorities and Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse for their sustained support, including educational activities, cultural and people-to-people exchanges for students.

He said practical events like “I Love Vietnamese” give students a useful outlet to study and use Vietnamese while preserving the mother tongue, nurturing attachment to the homeland and raising awareness of national cultural identity among young people.

The event drew enthusiastic audience support for three teams representing grades 6, 7 and 8 across three contest segments. Student performances added to the atmosphere and won cheers from officials, teachers and students.

First, second and third prizes were awarded to them./.