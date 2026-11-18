Shenzhen (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with traditional friends in Latin America, including Mexico, its largest trading partner in the Western Hemisphere, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said on November 18.

At a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 in Shenzhen, China, the Vietnamese leader congratulated Mexico on its socio-economic and diplomatic achievements, as well as on successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026.

He expressed his delight at the positive progress in friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico over the past 51 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations on May 19, 1975. He called on Mexico to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC 2027 and invited President Sheinbaum to visit Vietnam at a convenient time and attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc.

The Vietnamese leader proposed that the two sides step up cooperation in politics, economy, trade, investment, culture, education, tourism and traditional medicine, while enhancing coordination at inter-regional forums such as APEC and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He also called for increased exchanges to address outstanding issues in bilateral economic and trade relations concerning Vietnamese steel and shrimp products, adding that Vietnam stood ready to consider opening its market to Mexican agricultural products.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at their meeting on November 18 (Photo: VNA)

For her part, President Sheinbaum spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements and its increasingly prominent diplomatic standing in the region and the world.

She affirmed Mexico’s desire to promote multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, describing the country as an important bridge for Mexico to strengthen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). She suggested that the two countries explore cooperation in areas of shared strengths and interests, including balanced trade, science and technology, digital transformation, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainable development, the circular economy, education and training, and healthcare.

The Mexican President also invited General Secretary and President Lam to pay a state visit to Mexico soon to further discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation in support of the development goals of both countries.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for multilateralism and agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at international forums, particularly the United Nations, APEC, the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC) and the CPTPP, thereby contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

General Secretary and President Lam thanked President Sheinbaum for the invitation and accepted it with pleasure, saying he will visit Mexico at a suitable time./.