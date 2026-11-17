Moscow (VNA) – A high-level delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam, led by Auditor General Nguyen Huu Nghia have paid working visits to Russia and Belarus to foster cooperation with the two countries, particularly in digital transformation, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and the auditing of large-scale infrastructure projects.



In Russia, the delegation held a meeting with Boris Kovalchuk, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Russia, and leaders and specialists from the agency.



The two sides discussed the economic impact of auditing and digital transformation in the operations of supreme audit institutions. These areas are important for improving audit quality, strengthening the capacity to assess policy impacts, and enhancing the effectiveness of public resource management and use.



They signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and expressed their wish to further expand collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels, focusing on the role and impact of supreme audit institutions on macroeconomic policies, digital transformation and the application of information technology to public auditing.



Greater exchanges of experience in these areas are expected to help improve operational effectiveness and efficiency, as well as the value of audit reports.



On this occasion, Nghia presented the “For the Cause of State Audit” insignia to the Chairman of the Russian Accounts Chamber.



In Belarus, the Vietnamese Auditor General met Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Terekhov, who heads the Belarusian side of the Vietnam–Belarus Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.



Both sides spoke highly of the traditional friendship and strides in Vietnam–Belarus economic and trade relations. In the first nine months of 2026, bilateral trade reached 89.67 million USD, up 77.7% year on year.



Terekhov proposed that the two countries continue to tap their potential and expand cooperation in areas where Belarus has strengths, including vehicle manufacturing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.



Regarding audit cooperation, Nghia called on the Deputy PM to continue supporting and facilitating cooperation between the two countries’ audit agencies, thereby enhancing the efficiency of state management and helping create a favourable environment for economic, trade and investment development.



During the visit, the delegation also held bilateral talks with the State Control Committee of Belarus, led by its Chairman Vasily Gerasimov. The two sides affirmed their desire to translate the Vietnam–Belarus Strategic Partnership into practical professional cooperation.



Nghia expressed his sincere thanks for the warm reception extended by the Belarusian side, stressing that the over-34-year friendship between the two countries provides a cornerstone for expanding cooperation in the time ahead.



The two sides agreed to strengthen training, delegation exchanges and experience sharing in digital transformation, AI application and the auditing of large-scale infrastructure projects, including nuclear power plants, urban railways and high-speed railways.



The Vietnamese Auditor General proposed establishing research and professional exchange groups in areas of mutual interest to carry out the agreed areas of cooperation.



On this basis, Nghia and Gerasimov renewed the memorandum of understanding between their agencies. The Vietnamese official also presented Gerasimov with the “For the Cause of State Audit” insignia. On this occasion, he invited the Chairman of the Belarusian State Control Committee to pay a working visit to Vietnam at an early date.



A key professional activity during the visit to Belarus was a conference between the State Audit Office of Vietnam and the Belarusian State Control Committee. The two sides shared experience in institutional development, planning, legal framework improvement, digital transformation and AI integration into activities of supreme audit institutions.



At the conference, the Belarusian side introduced the organisational model, functions and coordination mechanisms of its Department of Financial Monitoring (DFM) within the state control system. The DFM's priority areas include combating corruption, financial fraud and tax evasion, as well as investigating shell companies and suspicious capital outflows abroad. Combining operational and strategic analysis helps identify risks and determine areas requiring closer inspection and verification.



Representatives of the Belarusian State Control Committee also shared performance indicators that could serve as useful references for state auditing in studying organisational structures, identifying key priorities and assessing the fulfilment of assigned tasks.



Digital transformation and AI applications were among the areas of particular interest to both sides.



The Belarusian committee also shared its experience in using big data, business intelligence (BI) tools and graph analytics to support risk assessment and the verification of operational hypotheses./.

VNA