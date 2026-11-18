Manila (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Haji Abdul Rahman Taib on November 18 on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines.



NA President Man spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-Brunei relations, particularly following the Sultan of Brunei’s state visit to Vietnam in December 2025, which helped elevate the bilateral ties to a new level.



The two countries’ 2023–2027 action programme to implement their comprehensive partnership has achieved important results, particularly in oil and gas, chemicals, Halal food processing, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



An overview of the meeting between President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (L) and Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Haji Abdul Rahman Taib. (Photo: VNA)

Noting that 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 60th anniversary of the Sultan of Brunei’s accession to the throne, the top Vietnamese legislator called for more exchanges at all levels to strengthen mutual trust and ties.



He also urged both sides to promote substantive economic cooperation, with their legislatures supporting negotiations on a memorandum of understanding on Halal cooperation. He called on Brunei’s Legislative Council and Government to continue facilitating the Vietnamese community’s life and work in the country.



The Speaker of Brunei’s Legislative Council agreed with the proposals, saying they are in line with the two countries’ policies to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary ties.



Both leaders agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation, support each other at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, and promote negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



On the occasion, NA President Man invited the top Bruneian legislator to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. The latter accepted the invitation./.



